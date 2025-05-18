Previous
No Mow May by casablanca
No Mow May

Apparently these are ribwort plantain according to Google....I thought they were just seeded grass of some kind. If anyone knows better, do let me know! They have come up in the middle of my wildflower patch.
Casablanca 🇬🇧

@casablanca
On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
Diana ace
They are lovely, beautifully captured.
May 18th, 2025  
