68 / 365
No Mow May
The copper beech tree is in full leaf now and the last of bluebells are going to seed.
20th May 2025
20th May 25
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
Tags
nomowmay-25
Barb
ace
Pretty light on your copper beech and the grasses/bluebells below!
May 20th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Showing a change of the season.
May 20th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Gorgeous light dancing in your garden… beautiful colours
May 20th, 2025
Diana
ace
Beautiful colours and light, a great half and half.
May 20th, 2025
