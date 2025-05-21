Previous
No Mow May by casablanca
No Mow May

Mason bee, not quite sharp sadly, but flew onto the windowsill near the wildflower patch. I have seen a few bumble bees around but not got near enough to photograph as yet.
21st May 2025 21st May 25

Casablanca 🇬🇧

