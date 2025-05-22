Sign up
Previous
70 / 365
Now Mow May
I love these little yellow flowers. Technically a weed, but I never pull them out. Official name is Pale Yellow-Eyed Grass. Who knew?
22nd May 2025
22nd May 25
3
0
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
3192
photos
167
followers
86
following
19% complete
63
64
65
66
67
68
69
70
139
206
68
140
141
69
70
142
Views
11
Comments
3
Album
Challenges
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
22nd May 2025 6:59am
Tags
nomowmay-25
Brennie B
Aren't those lovely !
May 22nd, 2025
Janice
ace
Pretty little flower.
May 22nd, 2025
Diana
ace
They are beautiful, love the dof too.
May 22nd, 2025
