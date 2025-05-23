Previous
No Mow May by casablanca
71 / 365

No Mow May

Now here's a name to conjure with: Sticky Willy! It clings to you and can be sharp and is generally known as an invasive weed, but it is lurking in my wildflower patch so it gets a mention this month.
23rd May 2025 23rd May 25

Casablanca 🇬🇧

ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
Kathy A ace
It's very pretty but the name made me giggle
May 23rd, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
@kjarn Me too!
May 23rd, 2025  
Diana ace
I too had to giggle, wonderful selective focus and dof.
May 23rd, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ha ha ! poor little weed ! - serves him right for being so clinging !!
May 23rd, 2025  
