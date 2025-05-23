Sign up
71 / 365
No Mow May
Now here's a name to conjure with: Sticky Willy! It clings to you and can be sharp and is generally known as an invasive weed, but it is lurking in my wildflower patch so it gets a mention this month.
23rd May 2025
23rd May 25
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Album
Challenges
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
23rd May 2025 6:47am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nomowmay-25
Kathy A
ace
It's very pretty but the name made me giggle
May 23rd, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
@kjarn
Me too!
May 23rd, 2025
Diana
ace
I too had to giggle, wonderful selective focus and dof.
May 23rd, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ha ha ! poor little weed ! - serves him right for being so clinging !!
May 23rd, 2025
