No Mow May by casablanca
No Mow May

I think this is Great Burnet, but I am not certain. There are a few plants that look pretty similar. Another lurker in my wildflower patch.
24th May 2025 24th May 25

Susan Wakely ace
There are such a great variety out there.
May 24th, 2025  
