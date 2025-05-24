Sign up
72 / 365
No Mow May
I think this is Great Burnet, but I am not certain. There are a few plants that look pretty similar. Another lurker in my wildflower patch.
24th May 2025
24th May 25
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
3196
photos
168
followers
88
following
19% complete
65
66
67
68
69
70
71
72
141
69
70
142
143
71
72
144
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
Challenges
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
24th May 2025 7:33am
Tags
nomowmay-25
Susan Wakely
ace
There are such a great variety out there.
May 24th, 2025
