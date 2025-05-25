Previous
No Mow May by casablanca
73 / 365

No Mow May

Another peek at the lovely Ribwort Plantain. I just like the shapes.
25th May 2025 25th May 25

Casablanca 🇬🇧

ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
Susan Wakely ace
It looks like they are wearing frilly ruffs.
May 25th, 2025  
Issi Bannerman ace
Lovely image. We used to call these carl doddies and play against each other trying to knock the head off the stem. I had no idea why, but on googling there is an explanation on 'Woodland Ways' that these names are diminutives of Charles and George and is a reference to the Jacobite rebellion of 1745, where Bonnie Prince Charles and King George III attempted to knock each other's heads off! Who knew?!
May 25th, 2025  
Diana ace
Wonderful capture and such beautiful details and dof. Interesting story from Issi.
May 25th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
@jamibann What a great story! Never knew that. That's both dark and hilarious!
May 25th, 2025  
Sarah Bremner ace
Gorgeous capture and light....and interesting story Izzy.
May 25th, 2025  
Lesley ace
They are lovely. Well done - I’ve never been able to get a useable capture of these
May 25th, 2025  
