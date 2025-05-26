Previous
No Mow May by casablanca
No Mow May

The mishmash of things growing in my little wildflower patch this Bank Holiday Monday. Rain due this afternoon.....maybe....
26th May 2025 26th May 25

Casablanca 🇬🇧

Beverley ace
I like mush mash & I adore weeds, wildflowers and grasses…
Happy bank holiday 😄
May 26th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Nice subtle colours and light with a great bokeh in the background ! We have waited so long and rain seems to be on the horizon! ,cooler and windy this morning - so today may be the day of rejoice for the gardens !!!!
May 26th, 2025  
