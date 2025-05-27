Previous
No Mow May by casablanca
75 / 365

No Mow May

Wood Avens. A hedgerow teeny tiny flower. This isn't quite sharp but the light was not great. Just wanted to make a note it was there in my little patch next to the beech hedge.
27th May 2025 27th May 25

Casablanca 🇬🇧

Beverley ace
It’s a delicate beauty…
May 27th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Pretty little flower.
May 27th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Gorgeous and bright against the muted greens in the background !
May 27th, 2025  
