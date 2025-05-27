Sign up
No Mow May
Wood Avens. A hedgerow teeny tiny flower. This isn't quite sharp but the light was not great. Just wanted to make a note it was there in my little patch next to the beech hedge.
27th May 2025
27th May 25
Casablanca 🇬🇧
On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
75
Tags
nomowmay-25
Beverley
ace
It’s a delicate beauty…
May 27th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Pretty little flower.
May 27th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Gorgeous and bright against the muted greens in the background !
May 27th, 2025
