No Mow May by casablanca
76 / 365

No Mow May

A side effect of encouraging wildlife is the not particularly pleasant experience of brushing against the new copper beech tree leaves and finding your arms coated with little white aphids and flies. Ewww!!

Beech Woolly Aphids are not harmful for the tree, especially one as big as ours and already 200 years old. They are sucking at the sap in the leaf, but they tend to co-exist quite happily and aphids are good things to have around for food for their predators. RHS calls them "part of the biodiversity healthy beeches support." I just need to remember not to brush my bare arm against the underside of the leaves!
28th May 2025 28th May 25

Casablanca 🇬🇧

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
I have noticed that there seem to be more than ever this year.
May 28th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Makes for a very pretty photo… lovely colours in the sunshine.
May 28th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
Lovely coloured leaves
May 28th, 2025  
Suzanne ace
Lovely light
May 28th, 2025  
Nigel Rogers ace
Great back lighting
May 28th, 2025  
