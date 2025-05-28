No Mow May

A side effect of encouraging wildlife is the not particularly pleasant experience of brushing against the new copper beech tree leaves and finding your arms coated with little white aphids and flies. Ewww!!



Beech Woolly Aphids are not harmful for the tree, especially one as big as ours and already 200 years old. They are sucking at the sap in the leaf, but they tend to co-exist quite happily and aphids are good things to have around for food for their predators. RHS calls them "part of the biodiversity healthy beeches support." I just need to remember not to brush my bare arm against the underside of the leaves!

