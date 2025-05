No Mow May

Ragwort growing furiously. It is poisonous to horses and grazing animals, but there aren't any of those in my garden and I am miles away from any land where they are so I let them be.



Biennially they have yellow flowers. They are a fantastic source of food for over 200 species of invertebrates and butterflies and bees love them, also the primary source of food for the dramatic looking cinnabar moth caterpillars.