No Mow May Final Shot
And here is the reward for not mowing my little grandly named wildflower meadow: the sight of a bee happily moving from flower to flower grabbing all the pollen it can.
31st May 2025
31st May 25
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
Photo Details
NIKON D3500
31st May 2025 6:50am
Tags
nomowmay-25
narayani
ace
Great shot to end with
May 31st, 2025
Diana
ace
Such a fabulous shot too, what a great month you had! Where has the time gone xx
May 31st, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely to see the busy bee.
May 31st, 2025
John Falconer
ace
Terrific closeup.
May 31st, 2025
Kathy A
ace
Lovely shot
May 31st, 2025
Boxplayer
ace
Ah delightful
May 31st, 2025
