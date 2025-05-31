Previous
No Mow May Final Shot by casablanca
No Mow May Final Shot

And here is the reward for not mowing my little grandly named wildflower meadow: the sight of a bee happily moving from flower to flower grabbing all the pollen it can.
31st May 2025 31st May 25

Casablanca 🇬🇧

@casablanca
Great shot to end with
May 31st, 2025  
Such a fabulous shot too, what a great month you had! Where has the time gone xx
May 31st, 2025  
Lovely to see the busy bee.
May 31st, 2025  
Terrific closeup.
May 31st, 2025  
Lovely shot
May 31st, 2025  
Ah delightful
May 31st, 2025  
