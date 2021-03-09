Previous
Waiting for Spring by cashep19
Waiting for Spring

Basking in the glow of another unseasonably warm day in Wisconsin. Waiting for spring!
9th March 2021 9th Mar 21

Carrie Shepeard

@cashep19
In a world that moves too fast, my aim is to capture the little things that bring great joy.
Ellen Bogenschutz ace
Really beautiful pup! Thanks for the follow!
March 9th, 2021  
