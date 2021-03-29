Previous
Sundown by cashep19
22 / 365

Sundown

A slow, sunset full of color
29th March 2021 29th Mar 21

Carrie Shepeard

@cashep19
In a world that moves too fast, my aim is to capture the little things that bring great joy.
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
lovely sky, I love the many interwoven tree branches silhouetted. welcome to 365, I hope you love it here as much as I do! looks like I'm lucky number 13 to follow you 😊💚
March 30th, 2021  
