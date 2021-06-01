Previous
Central Park by cashep19
Central Park

Apparently I’m in a New York State of Mind this week! Here is another shot I took on my last trip there. Taken in the middle of Central Park by the boat pond. There are so many amazing places to photograph in New York City.
Carrie Shepeard

@cashep19
In a world that moves too fast, my aim is to capture the little things that bring great joy.
Leslie ace
what a great view .... I love visiting NYC
June 2nd, 2021  
