86 / 365
Central Park
Apparently I’m in a New York State of Mind this week! Here is another shot I took on my last trip there. Taken in the middle of Central Park by the boat pond. There are so many amazing places to photograph in New York City.
1st June 2021
1st Jun 21
Carrie Shepeard
@cashep19
In a world that moves too fast, my aim is to capture the little things that bring great joy.
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8 Plus
Taken
9th June 2018 12:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
#summer
,
#centralpark
,
#newyorkcity
,
#365project
Leslie
ace
what a great view .... I love visiting NYC
June 2nd, 2021
