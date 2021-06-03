Previous
All You Need Is Love by cashep19
88 / 365

All You Need Is Love

Another from my photography shoot with fellow photographers a couple weeks back
3rd June 2021 3rd Jun 21

Carrie Shepeard

@cashep19
In a world that moves too fast, my aim is to capture the little things that bring great joy.
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Very cool!
June 4th, 2021  
