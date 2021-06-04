Sign up
Previous
Next
89 / 365
And into the forest I go......
.....to lose my mind and find my soul (John Muir). Took this capture of a majestic redwood tree while walking through Muir Woods in California. It was truly magical.
4th June 2021
4th Jun 21
Carrie Shepeard
@cashep19
In a world that moves too fast, my aim is to capture the little things that bring great joy.
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 6
Taken
24th September 2017 2:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Flashback
View
Tags
#365project
,
#california
,
#forest
,
#redwoods
,
#muirwoods
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Beautiful trees.
June 5th, 2021
Bill
ace
They are such giants. A photo has a hard time showing the perspective of their size.
June 5th, 2021
