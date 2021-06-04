Previous
And into the forest I go...... by cashep19
And into the forest I go......

.....to lose my mind and find my soul (John Muir). Took this capture of a majestic redwood tree while walking through Muir Woods in California. It was truly magical.
4th June 2021

Carrie Shepeard

@cashep19
In a world that moves too fast, my aim is to capture the little things that bring great joy.
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Beautiful trees.
June 5th, 2021  
Bill ace
They are such giants. A photo has a hard time showing the perspective of their size.
June 5th, 2021  
