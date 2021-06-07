Previous
Piano Solo by cashep19
Piano Solo

Another shot from my photo shoot over the weekend. She is an incredible person anc her music speaks to the soul.
Carrie Shepeard

Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
I like how you cropped out the face, to emphasize her hands and the piano. Nice.
June 8th, 2021  
Rick ace
Cool capture.
June 8th, 2021  
