92 / 365
Piano Solo
Another shot from my photo shoot over the weekend. She is an incredible person anc her music speaks to the soul.
7th June 2021
7th Jun 21
Carrie Shepeard
@cashep19
In a world that moves too fast, my aim is to capture the little things that bring great joy.
92
Tags
#music
#portrait
#365project
#piano
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
I like how you cropped out the face, to emphasize her hands and the piano. Nice.
June 8th, 2021
Rick
ace
Cool capture.
June 8th, 2021
