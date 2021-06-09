Previous
Next
Into the Mystic by cashep19
94 / 365

Into the Mystic

Today I went for an early morning hike at a nature center along the shores of Lake Michigan. It was foggy, quiet and lovely.
9th June 2021 9th Jun 21

Carrie Shepeard

@cashep19
In a world that moves too fast, my aim is to capture the little things that bring great joy.
25% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Beautiful misty capture!
June 10th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise