Water Lilies
Saw these gorgeous blooms during my hike through the nature center. Added bonus: a chorus of frogs singing in the background!
10th June 2021
10th Jun 21
Carrie Shepeard
@cashep19
In a world that moves too fast, my aim is to capture the little things that bring great joy.
Tags
#flowers
,
#nature
,
#365project
,
#waterlilies
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful shot. Love the flowers and lily pads with the background of underwater vegetation.
June 11th, 2021
