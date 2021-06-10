Previous
Water Lilies by cashep19
95 / 365

Water Lilies

Saw these gorgeous blooms during my hike through the nature center. Added bonus: a chorus of frogs singing in the background!
10th June 2021 10th Jun 21

Carrie Shepeard

@cashep19
In a world that moves too fast, my aim is to capture the little things that bring great joy.
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful shot. Love the flowers and lily pads with the background of underwater vegetation.
June 11th, 2021  
