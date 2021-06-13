Sign up
Radiant Mom-to-Be
I did another photo shoot this morning with a gorgeous mom-to-be. We had our session at a local nature center and it was a beautiful morning!
13th June 2021
13th Jun 21
Carrie Shepeard
@cashep19
In a world that moves too fast, my aim is to capture the little things that bring great joy.
Tags
#nature
#365project
#maternity
#portraiture
Bill
ace
It seems so natural to have a lovely pregnant lady in such a natural setting.
June 14th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Such a lovely portrait!
June 14th, 2021
Rick
ace
Great capture of the mom to be.
June 14th, 2021
