Radiant Mom-to-Be by cashep19
Radiant Mom-to-Be

I did another photo shoot this morning with a gorgeous mom-to-be. We had our session at a local nature center and it was a beautiful morning!
13th June 2021 13th Jun 21

Carrie Shepeard

@cashep19
In a world that moves too fast, my aim is to capture the little things that bring great joy.
Bill ace
It seems so natural to have a lovely pregnant lady in such a natural setting.
June 14th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Such a lovely portrait!
June 14th, 2021  
Rick ace
Great capture of the mom to be.
June 14th, 2021  
