100 / 365
Sunset in Sausalito
One of my very favorite pictures from our trip to San Francisco. We went sailing while we were there and sailed to Sausalito during sunset
15th June 2021
15th Jun 21
Carrie Shepeard
@cashep19
In a world that moves too fast, my aim is to capture the little things that bring great joy.
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 6
Taken
23rd September 2017 7:05pm
Tags
#sunset
,
#365project
,
#sanfrancisco
,
#sailing
,
#sausalito
Peter Dulis
ace
Love it
June 16th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Glorious capture!
June 16th, 2021
Carrie Shepeard
@pdulis
@marlboromaam
thank you!
June 16th, 2021
