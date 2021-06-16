Sign up
101 / 365
Flamingo Fever!
I happened upon these gorgeous pink ladies while in Hawaii. They were very content and cool about me being so close to them.
16th June 2021
16th Jun 21
Carrie Shepeard
@cashep19
In a world that moves too fast, my aim is to capture the little things that bring great joy.
365
iPhone 8 Plus
13th February 2020 4:47pm
Tags
#nature
,
#365project
,
#maui
,
#tropical
,
#flamingo
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful comp. Love the contrast of the pink with the blues and greens.
June 17th, 2021
Carrie Shepeard
@shutterbug49
thanks so much!
June 17th, 2021
Maggiemae
ace
Perfect colour, focus and composition! fav
June 17th, 2021
