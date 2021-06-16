Previous
Next
Flamingo Fever! by cashep19
101 / 365

Flamingo Fever!

I happened upon these gorgeous pink ladies while in Hawaii. They were very content and cool about me being so close to them.
16th June 2021 16th Jun 21

Carrie Shepeard

@cashep19
In a world that moves too fast, my aim is to capture the little things that bring great joy.
27% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
Beautiful comp. Love the contrast of the pink with the blues and greens.
June 17th, 2021  
Carrie Shepeard
@shutterbug49 thanks so much!
June 17th, 2021  
Maggiemae ace
Perfect colour, focus and composition! fav
June 17th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise