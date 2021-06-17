Sign up
102 / 365
Blue Seas
One of my favorite photos that I captured of my son on one of our vacations. He walked into beautiful blue and serene Gulf of Mexico and looked off into the distance. Perfect photo op for his Mama!
17th June 2021
17th Jun 21
3
0
Carrie Shepeard
@cashep19
In a world that moves too fast, my aim is to capture the little things that bring great joy.
102
photos
75
followers
164
following
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 6
Taken
10th April 2017 10:54am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
#beach
,
#vacation
,
#365project
,
#florida
,
#gulfofmexico
Shutterbug
ace
Always nice to have a partner along for photo ops. Beautiful colors and lovely comp.
June 18th, 2021
Carrie Shepeard
@shutterbug49
thank you 🙏
June 18th, 2021
Rick
ace
Great comp and capture. I love the Gulf so much better than the Atlantic.
June 18th, 2021
