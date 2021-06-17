Previous
Blue Seas by cashep19
102 / 365

Blue Seas

One of my favorite photos that I captured of my son on one of our vacations. He walked into beautiful blue and serene Gulf of Mexico and looked off into the distance. Perfect photo op for his Mama!
17th June 2021 17th Jun 21

Carrie Shepeard

@cashep19
In a world that moves too fast, my aim is to capture the little things that bring great joy.
Shutterbug ace
Always nice to have a partner along for photo ops. Beautiful colors and lovely comp.
June 18th, 2021  
Carrie Shepeard
@shutterbug49 thank you 🙏
June 18th, 2021  
Rick ace
Great comp and capture. I love the Gulf so much better than the Atlantic.
June 18th, 2021  
