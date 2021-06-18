Sign up
103 / 365
Love is the bridge between you and everything
I took my camera and went to a park my friend told me about. It’s known for having various bridges throughout the property. I had a great time walking over all of them and taking photos. More to come tomorrow!
18th June 2021
18th Jun 21
Carrie Shepeard
@cashep19
In a world that moves too fast, my aim is to capture the little things that bring great joy.
103
photos
74
followers
164
following
28% complete
View this month »
96
97
98
99
100
101
102
103
1
365
Canon EOS Rebel T7
18th June 2021 6:24pm
#nature
#365project
#bridge
