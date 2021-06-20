Sign up
Sunset Under the Golden Gate Bridge
I took this shot before we sailed under the Golden Gate when we were in San Francisco a few years ago. It was one of my husband and my favorite adventures together.
20th June 2021
20th Jun 21
Carrie Shepeard
@cashep19
In a world that moves too fast, my aim is to capture the little things that bring great joy.
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 6
Taken
23rd September 2017 7:41pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
#sunset
,
#365project
,
#sanfrancisco
,
#sailing
Bill
ace
What a nice early evening shot of a stunning bridge. It is such a great area to visit.
June 21st, 2021
Carrie Shepeard
@cwbill
thanks Bill!
June 21st, 2021
