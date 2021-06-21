Previous
Next
Walking through the fog by cashep19
106 / 365

Walking through the fog

Walking through the woods during an early morning fog turned out to be beautiful!
21st June 2021 21st Jun 21

Carrie Shepeard

@cashep19
In a world that moves too fast, my aim is to capture the little things that bring great joy.
29% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
A beautiful place to walk too.
June 22nd, 2021  
Pat Thacker
How beautiful, misty and magical, fav!
June 22nd, 2021  
Kat
Beautiful, nice woods to walk in.
June 22nd, 2021  
Bill ace
The fog really adds to the feel of this shot. Really like the leading line of the path and flowers beside the path leading me into the foggy unknown.
June 22nd, 2021  
Babs ace
Very atmospheric.
June 22nd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise