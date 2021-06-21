Sign up
106 / 365
Walking through the fog
Walking through the woods during an early morning fog turned out to be beautiful!
21st June 2021
21st Jun 21
5
1
Carrie Shepeard
@cashep19
In a world that moves too fast, my aim is to capture the little things that bring great joy.
106
photos
74
followers
164
following
29% complete
View this month »
99
100
101
102
103
104
105
106
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T7
Taken
9th June 2021 2:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
#nature
,
#365project
,
#fog
,
#woods
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
A beautiful place to walk too.
June 22nd, 2021
Pat Thacker
How beautiful, misty and magical, fav!
June 22nd, 2021
Kat
Beautiful, nice woods to walk in.
June 22nd, 2021
Bill
ace
The fog really adds to the feel of this shot. Really like the leading line of the path and flowers beside the path leading me into the foggy unknown.
June 22nd, 2021
Babs
ace
Very atmospheric.
June 22nd, 2021
