The times they are a changin’……. by cashep19
The times they are a changin’…….

Vibrant mural of Bob Dylan I captured in downtown Minneapolis, Minnesota. Dylan was born in Minnesota.
23rd June 2021 23rd Jun 21

@cashep19
In a world that moves too fast, my aim is to capture the little things that bring great joy.
Ellen Bogenschutz ace
A great mural to share.
June 24th, 2021  
Carrie Shepeard
@theredcamera thank you!
June 24th, 2021  
