108 / 365
The times they are a changin’…….
Vibrant mural of Bob Dylan I captured in downtown Minneapolis, Minnesota. Dylan was born in Minnesota.
23rd June 2021
23rd Jun 21
Carrie Shepeard
@cashep19
In a world that moves too fast, my aim is to capture the little things that bring great joy.
#music
#art
#365project
#minneapolis
#mural
#bobdylan
Ellen Bogenschutz
ace
A great mural to share.
June 24th, 2021
Carrie Shepeard
@theredcamera
thank you!
June 24th, 2021
