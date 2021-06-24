Sign up
109 / 365
The Grandest Canyon
I’m still in awe of seeing the Grand Canyon this year for the very first time. The textures, the colors, the sheer magnitude of its size, everything was incredible. This is one of the millions of photos I took! 😄
24th June 2021
24th Jun 21
4
1
Carrie Shepeard
@cashep19
In a world that moves too fast, my aim is to capture the little things that bring great joy.
109
photos
77
followers
168
following
29% complete
View this month »
102
103
104
105
106
107
108
109
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8 Plus
Taken
4th April 2021 1:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
#nature
,
#365project
,
#arizona
,
#grandcanyon
kali
ace
amazing sight
June 25th, 2021
Rick
ace
Beautiful capture.
June 25th, 2021
Carrie Shepeard
@kali66
it really is! You feel so small next to it.
June 25th, 2021
Carrie Shepeard
@rickster549
thanks Rick
June 25th, 2021
