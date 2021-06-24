Previous
The Grandest Canyon by cashep19
The Grandest Canyon

I’m still in awe of seeing the Grand Canyon this year for the very first time. The textures, the colors, the sheer magnitude of its size, everything was incredible. This is one of the millions of photos I took! 😄
24th June 2021 24th Jun 21

Carrie Shepeard

@cashep19
In a world that moves too fast, my aim is to capture the little things that bring great joy.
kali ace
amazing sight
June 25th, 2021  
Rick ace
Beautiful capture.
June 25th, 2021  
Carrie Shepeard
@kali66 it really is! You feel so small next to it.
June 25th, 2021  
Carrie Shepeard
@rickster549 thanks Rick
June 25th, 2021  
