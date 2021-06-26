Previous
Next
I believe in love by cashep19
111 / 365

I believe in love

Captured this in Midtown Manhattan during my last trip there. The iconic LOVE sculpture.
26th June 2021 26th Jun 21

Carrie Shepeard

@cashep19
In a world that moves too fast, my aim is to capture the little things that bring great joy.
30% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise