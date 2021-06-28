Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
113 / 365
Kilauea Lighthouse
One of my favorite spots on the island of Kauai, HI. Each year thousands of birds, whales and tourists alike travel to this very location. I was excited to capture it!
28th June 2021
28th Jun 21
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carrie Shepeard
@cashep19
In a world that moves too fast, my aim is to capture the little things that bring great joy.
113
photos
77
followers
168
following
30% complete
View this month »
106
107
108
109
110
111
112
113
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
3
Album
365
Taken
28th June 2021 6:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
#365project
,
#ocean
,
#island
,
#hawaii
,
#viewpoint
Virginia Stapleton
ace
Beautiful scene
June 29th, 2021
Lou Ann
ace
Hawaii is so beautiful. Wonderful capture.
June 29th, 2021
Carrie Shepeard
@ginnys
@louannwarren
thank you ladies! 🙏
June 29th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close