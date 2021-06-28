Previous
Kilauea Lighthouse by cashep19
113 / 365

Kilauea Lighthouse

One of my favorite spots on the island of Kauai, HI. Each year thousands of birds, whales and tourists alike travel to this very location. I was excited to capture it!
28th June 2021 28th Jun 21

Carrie Shepeard

@cashep19
In a world that moves too fast, my aim is to capture the little things that bring great joy.
Virginia Stapleton ace
Beautiful scene
June 29th, 2021  
Lou Ann ace
Hawaii is so beautiful. Wonderful capture.
June 29th, 2021  
Carrie Shepeard
@ginnys @louannwarren thank you ladies! 🙏
June 29th, 2021  
