116 / 365
A flower’s perspective
I decided to play in nature today as the sun began to set.
1st July 2021
1st Jul 21
4
0
Carrie Shepeard
@cashep19
In a world that moves too fast, my aim is to capture the little things that bring great joy.
116
photos
78
followers
168
following
31% complete
109
110
111
112
113
114
115
116
Views
9
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8 Plus
Taken
1st July 2021 5:39pm
Tags
#flower
,
#nature
,
#sunset
,
#365project
,
#lookup
Lin
ace
Wonderful pov.
July 2nd, 2021
Carrie Shepeard
@linnypinny
thank you!
July 2nd, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Nice! I know where you were to get this too. =)
July 2nd, 2021
Carrie Shepeard
@marlboromaam
yes! It involved some acrobatics!
July 2nd, 2021
