A flower’s perspective by cashep19
116 / 365

A flower’s perspective

I decided to play in nature today as the sun began to set.
1st July 2021 1st Jul 21

Carrie Shepeard

@cashep19
In a world that moves too fast, my aim is to capture the little things that bring great joy.
Lin ace
Wonderful pov.
July 2nd, 2021  
Carrie Shepeard
@linnypinny thank you!
July 2nd, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Nice! I know where you were to get this too. =)
July 2nd, 2021  
Carrie Shepeard
@marlboromaam yes! It involved some acrobatics!
July 2nd, 2021  
