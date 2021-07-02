Sign up
117 / 365
Twilight through the pines
A spectacular evening scene. All you have to do is look up.
2nd July 2021
2nd Jul 21
3
2
Carrie Shepeard
@cashep19
In a world that moves too fast, my aim is to capture the little things that bring great joy.
Tags
#trees
,
#365project
,
#twilight
Bill
ace
Very nice shot. I really like the silhouette of the pine trees. The more I looked at this photo, I began seeing the smaller trees in the background. Nice.
July 3rd, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Beautiful colors behind your silhouetted trees.
July 3rd, 2021
Rick
ace
Great capture.
July 3rd, 2021
