Twilight through the pines by cashep19
117 / 365

Twilight through the pines

A spectacular evening scene. All you have to do is look up.
2nd July 2021 2nd Jul 21

Carrie Shepeard

@cashep19
In a world that moves too fast, my aim is to capture the little things that bring great joy.
32% complete

Photo Details

Bill ace
Very nice shot. I really like the silhouette of the pine trees. The more I looked at this photo, I began seeing the smaller trees in the background. Nice.
July 3rd, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Beautiful colors behind your silhouetted trees.
July 3rd, 2021  
Rick ace
Great capture.
July 3rd, 2021  
