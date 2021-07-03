Previous
Jumping for joy by cashep19
Jumping for joy

Captured this photo of my son watching dolphins swimming and jumping along our boat off the coast of Florida. This dolphin in particular followed us for miles!
3rd July 2021 3rd Jul 21

Carrie Shepeard

@cashep19
In a world that moves too fast, my aim is to capture the little things that bring great joy.
Shutterbug ace
Looks like the dolphin is showing off. I like the way your son puts the viewer into that pov.
July 4th, 2021  
