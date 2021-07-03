Sign up
118 / 365
Jumping for joy
Captured this photo of my son watching dolphins swimming and jumping along our boat off the coast of Florida. This dolphin in particular followed us for miles!
3rd July 2021
3rd Jul 21
Carrie Shepeard
@cashep19
In a world that moves too fast, my aim is to capture the little things that bring great joy.
118
photos
79
followers
169
following
32% complete
Tags
#365project
,
#ocean
,
#boat
,
#dolphin
Shutterbug
ace
Looks like the dolphin is showing off. I like the way your son puts the viewer into that pov.
July 4th, 2021
