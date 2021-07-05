Sign up
Home of the brave since 1776
Happy Independence Day USA! 🇺🇸
Photo was taken in Washington D.C. on my last trip there. This is the Washington Monument at sunset.
5th July 2021
5th Jul 21
Carrie Shepeard
@cashep19
In a world that moves too fast, my aim is to capture the little things that bring great joy.
Tags
#america
,
#365project
,
#independenceday
,
#unitedstates
,
#washingtondc
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Beautiful shot! Hope you enjoyed the day!
July 5th, 2021
