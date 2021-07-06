Previous
Red, White and Blue by cashep19
121 / 365

Red, White and Blue

My first attempt at taking pictures of fireworks! I have lots of practice ahead of me, but was able to capture this colorful pop at our town’s fireworks display. Any advice on capturing fireworks welcome!
6th July 2021 6th Jul 21

Carrie Shepeard

@cashep19
In a world that moves too fast, my aim is to capture the little things that bring great joy.
33% complete

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
It's a nice shot for your first time! I'm sure there are lots of folks here to give you some good advice. LOL! Not too many fireworks out here in the sticks, except those with a caliber.
July 7th, 2021  
