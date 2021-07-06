Sign up
121 / 365
Red, White and Blue
My first attempt at taking pictures of fireworks! I have lots of practice ahead of me, but was able to capture this colorful pop at our town’s fireworks display. Any advice on capturing fireworks welcome!
6th July 2021
6th Jul 21
Carrie Shepeard
@cashep19
In a world that moves too fast, my aim is to capture the little things that bring great joy.
Tags
#fireworks
,
#usa
,
#365project
,
#independenceday
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
It's a nice shot for your first time! I'm sure there are lots of folks here to give you some good advice. LOL! Not too many fireworks out here in the sticks, except those with a caliber.
July 7th, 2021
