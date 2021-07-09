Sign up
The face of a golden retriever feels like home
My sweet Lucy in our garden!
9th July 2021
9th Jul 21
Carrie Shepeard
@cashep19
In a world that moves too fast, my aim is to capture the little things that bring great joy.
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T7
Taken
9th July 2021 7:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
#garden
,
#flowers
,
#dog
,
#365project
,
#goldenretriever
Issi Bannerman
ace
She's beautiful with that ribbon in her hair!
July 10th, 2021
