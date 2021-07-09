Previous
The face of a golden retriever feels like home by cashep19
124 / 365

The face of a golden retriever feels like home

My sweet Lucy in our garden!
9th July 2021 9th Jul 21

Carrie Shepeard

@cashep19
In a world that moves too fast, my aim is to capture the little things that bring great joy.
Issi Bannerman ace
She's beautiful with that ribbon in her hair!
July 10th, 2021  
