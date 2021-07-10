Previous
Dazzling Dahlia by cashep19
125 / 365

Dazzling Dahlia

Another dazzler bloomed today
10th July 2021 10th Jul 21

Carrie Shepeard

@cashep19
In a world that moves too fast, my aim is to capture the little things that bring great joy.
Bill ace
Beautiful.
July 11th, 2021  
Carrie Shepeard
@cwbill thanks Bill!
July 11th, 2021  
Rick ace
Lovely flower. Great shot.
July 11th, 2021  
Carrie Shepeard
@rickster549 thank you
July 11th, 2021  
