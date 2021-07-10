Sign up
125 / 365
Dazzling Dahlia
Another dazzler bloomed today
10th July 2021
10th Jul 21
Carrie Shepeard
@cashep19
In a world that moves too fast, my aim is to capture the little things that bring great joy.
9
4
365
Canon EOS Rebel T7
9th July 2021 7:17pm
#flower
#summer
#nature
#365project
#dahlia
Bill
ace
Beautiful.
July 11th, 2021
Carrie Shepeard
@cwbill
thanks Bill!
July 11th, 2021
Rick
ace
Lovely flower. Great shot.
July 11th, 2021
Carrie Shepeard
@rickster549
thank you
July 11th, 2021
