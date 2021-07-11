Sign up
126 / 365
Walking into a dream
At least that’s what it felt like today when I went to the Van Gogh Immersive Experience. Words cannot express the feeling of being in and amongst these paintings. An art lover’s dream. More pics to follow. Go see it if it comes to your city!
11th July 2021
11th Jul 21
Carrie Shepeard
@cashep19
In a world that moves too fast, my aim is to capture the little things that bring great joy.
126
photos
79
followers
169
following
34% complete
119
120
121
122
123
124
125
126
Tags
#art
,
#usa
,
#365project
,
#vangogh
,
#milwaukee
