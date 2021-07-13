Sign up
128 / 365
Summer in bloom at St. Patrick’s Cathedral
St. Patrick’s in New York has incredible architecture inside and out. Last time I was in NYC it was summer and these flowers were in full bloom right outside!
13th July 2021
13th Jul 21
Carrie Shepeard
@cashep19
In a world that moves too fast, my aim is to capture the little things that bring great joy.
121
122
123
124
125
126
127
128
Tags
#flowers
,
#summer
,
#newyorkcity
,
#architecture
,
#365project
Bill
ace
Beautiful building and beautiful shot.
July 14th, 2021
