Summer in bloom at St. Patrick’s Cathedral by cashep19
Summer in bloom at St. Patrick’s Cathedral

St. Patrick’s in New York has incredible architecture inside and out. Last time I was in NYC it was summer and these flowers were in full bloom right outside!
13th July 2021 13th Jul 21

Carrie Shepeard

@cashep19
In a world that moves too fast, my aim is to capture the little things that bring great joy.
Bill ace
Beautiful building and beautiful shot.
July 14th, 2021  
