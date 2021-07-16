Sign up
131 / 365
Welcome to the World
Today I did a photo shoot for a friend of mine who recently had a baby. I couldn’t resist getting a shot of his little feet. Welcome to the world Baby Archie! 💙
16th July 2021
16th Jul 21
Carrie Shepeard
@cashep19
In a world that moves too fast, my aim is to capture the little things that bring great joy.
Photo Details
Tags
#family
,
#love
,
#365project
,
#baby
