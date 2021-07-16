Previous
Welcome to the World by cashep19
Welcome to the World

Today I did a photo shoot for a friend of mine who recently had a baby. I couldn’t resist getting a shot of his little feet. Welcome to the world Baby Archie! 💙
Carrie Shepeard

