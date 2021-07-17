Sign up
132 / 365
Dragonfly Pond
One of my favorite spots at my local nature center is this one right here. It’s called Dragonfly Pond. Dragonflies chase the water, the flowers and the wind. It’s pretty incredible.
17th July 2021
17th Jul 21
Carrie Shepeard
@cashep19
In a world that moves too fast, my aim is to capture the little things that bring great joy.
Tags
#flowers
,
#nature
,
#365project
,
#pond
,
#dragonflies
