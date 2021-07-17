Previous
Dragonfly Pond by cashep19
Dragonfly Pond

One of my favorite spots at my local nature center is this one right here. It’s called Dragonfly Pond. Dragonflies chase the water, the flowers and the wind. It’s pretty incredible.
17th July 2021 17th Jul 21

Carrie Shepeard

@cashep19
In a world that moves too fast, my aim is to capture the little things that bring great joy.
