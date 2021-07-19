Sign up
134 / 365
Cotton Candy Sunset
Life is sweet in the Northwoods!
19th July 2021
19th Jul 21
Carrie Shepeard
@cashep19
In a world that moves too fast, my aim is to capture the little things that bring great joy.
127
128
129
130
131
132
133
134
Tags
#sunset
#365project
#woods
#forest
amyK
ace
Great sky and I like the tree silhouettes
July 20th, 2021
