Previous
Next
Words to live by by cashep19
136 / 365

Words to live by

Just hung this on my wall today. It really spike to me as a photographer.
21st July 2021 21st Jul 21

Carrie Shepeard

@cashep19
In a world that moves too fast, my aim is to capture the little things that bring great joy.
37% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
Terrific quote.
July 22nd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise