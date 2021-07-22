Previous
One Particular Harbor by cashep19
137 / 365

One Particular Harbor

Nothing like a Charleston South Carolina sunset with a light breeze, a delicious cocktail and a view of this harbor
22nd July 2021 22nd Jul 21

Carrie Shepeard

@cashep19
In a world that moves too fast, my aim is to capture the little things that bring great joy.
