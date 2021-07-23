Sign up
138 / 365
California Dreamin’
Loved my time on the West Coast. Especially this pretty little beach in San Clemente.
23rd July 2021
23rd Jul 21
0
0
Carrie Shepeard
@cashep19
In a world that moves too fast, my aim is to capture the little things that bring great joy.
138
photos
83
followers
171
following
37% complete
Views
5
365
Taken
22nd July 2021 8:52pm
#beach
,
#flowers
,
#365project
,
#ocean
,
#california
