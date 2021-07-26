Previous
The love between a mother and daughter by cashep19
The love between a mother and daughter

Did a photo shoot late this afternoon with a dear friend and her daughter. It was heartwarming ♥️
26th July 2021 26th Jul 21

Carrie Shepeard

@cashep19
In a world that moves too fast, my aim is to capture the little things that bring great joy.
bkb in the city
Great capture
July 27th, 2021  
Diana ace
Beautiful capture and scene, that must have been a great photo shoot.
July 27th, 2021  
