Stand tall and face the sun by cashep19
142 / 365

Stand tall and face the sun

My son and I went on a little road trip today and happened upon a gorgeous field of sunflowers out in the country. We stopped and walked through for awhile.
27th July 2021 27th Jul 21

Carrie Shepeard

@cashep19
In a world that moves too fast, my aim is to capture the little things that bring great joy.
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Such a happy flower. Beautiful shot!
July 28th, 2021  
Carrie Shepeard
@marlboromaam thanks so much!
July 28th, 2021  
Bill ace
Really nice shot. Like your composition.
July 28th, 2021  
