142 / 365
Stand tall and face the sun
My son and I went on a little road trip today and happened upon a gorgeous field of sunflowers out in the country. We stopped and walked through for awhile.
27th July 2021
27th Jul 21
3
2
Carrie Shepeard
@cashep19
In a world that moves too fast, my aim is to capture the little things that bring great joy.
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T7
Taken
27th July 2021 7:24pm
Public
Tags
#summer
,
#nature
,
#sun
,
#365project
,
#sunflowers
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Such a happy flower. Beautiful shot!
July 28th, 2021
Carrie Shepeard
@marlboromaam
thanks so much!
July 28th, 2021
Bill
ace
Really nice shot. Like your composition.
July 28th, 2021
