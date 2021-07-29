Previous
For bees, flowers are the fountain of life. For flowers, bees are the messenger of love. by cashep19
144 / 365

Nature at its finest on a summer evening.
29th July 2021

Carrie Shepeard

@cashep19
In a world that moves too fast, my aim is to capture the little things that bring great joy.
