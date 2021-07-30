Sign up
Previous
Next
145 / 365
The path to the weekend
Went hiking through a gorgeous park near Lake Michigan and this was the view at the end of the hiking path
30th July 2021
30th Jul 21
3
0
Carrie Shepeard
@cashep19
In a world that moves too fast, my aim is to capture the little things that bring great joy.
145
photos
83
followers
171
following
39% complete
View this month »
138
139
140
141
142
143
144
145
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T7
Taken
29th July 2021 9:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
#flowers
,
#summer
,
#365project
,
#lake
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Sure is a beautiful path!
July 31st, 2021
Shutterbug
ace
The reward for you hike. Beautiful shot. Love the pov and comp with the placement of the rail.
July 31st, 2021
Lin
ace
Gorgeous
July 31st, 2021
