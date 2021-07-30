Previous
The path to the weekend by cashep19
The path to the weekend

Went hiking through a gorgeous park near Lake Michigan and this was the view at the end of the hiking path
30th July 2021 30th Jul 21

Carrie Shepeard

@cashep19
In a world that moves too fast, my aim is to capture the little things that bring great joy.
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Sure is a beautiful path!
July 31st, 2021  
Shutterbug ace
The reward for you hike. Beautiful shot. Love the pov and comp with the placement of the rail.
July 31st, 2021  
Lin ace
Gorgeous
July 31st, 2021  
